Relax and refresh: 8 of the best spas in and around Toronto

What Torontonian doesn’t enjoy a day of pampering every now and then?

Toronto may be known for its restaurants and bustling nightclubs but it’s also being recognized for its tranquil spas, too. The city was recently declared one of the best spa cities in the world, with a whopping 327 spas to choose from.

But who has time to sift through 327 Google reviews?

Whether you’re looking to unwind with a relaxing massage, a targeted facial, or a unique wellness experience, we’ve rounded up the best spas in and around Toronto.

This calming oasis is nestled in between the trendy bars and restaurants that occupy King Street West. Here you can enjoy a Turkish bath, OxyGeneo facial, and a range of specialty massages that run up to 90 minutes.

Hammam also offers complete relaxation and detoxification in their intricately-tiled steam room with light therapies that enrich the sensory experience.

Address: 602 King Street West

Giving your back and shoulders a massage is well deserved but don’t forget about face. With locations in Yorkville and inside the Bisha Hotel in downtown Toronto, Sous La Face offers something truly unique: the Radical Radiance Regime.

It’s a facial that works intensively with the buccal muscles to release tension, increase blood flow, stimulate collagen and engage the lymphatic system. You will leave feeling refreshed, lifted, and radically radiant.

Addresses: 182 Davenport Road | 80 Blue Jays Way, Suite 302

Looking for a change of scenery? Escape the city and relax at this luxe spa in Blue Mountain, a two-hour drive from Toronto. The Scandinavian baths and hydrotherapy on hand are known for their relaxing power and are open throughout the fall and winter.

The spa is fully equipped with a Finnish sauna, eucalyptus steam room, thermal and Nordic waterfalls, hot baths, cold plunges plenty of relaxation areas.

Address: 152 Grey County Road 21, The Blue Mountains

Located in scenic Horseshoe Valley, two hours outside of the city, this four-season Nordic spa offers an experience like no other. It’s a thermal experience consisting of alternating between periods of hot, cold, and relaxation is proven to boost your immunity and improve your overall wellbeing.

If you’re feeling peckish after your treatment, the spa has a “Grab and Go” food section where you can indulge in some snacking.

Address: 3210 3 Line North, Oro-Medonte

This award-winning spa for women offers everything you need to deeply relax, nourish, and rejuvenate your body, mind, and spirit. The spa menu includes body scrubs, body muds, facials, and, of course, massages for up to 90 minutes. The popular shiatsu massage helps heal ailments, restore balance and energy, and ease muscle tension and fatigue.

Addresses: 471 Adelaide Street West | 497 King Street East

You don’t need to be a tourist to enjoy the lavish spa at the Four Seasons hotel in Yorkville. Located on the ninth floor, the newly renovated spa includes 16 spacious treatment rooms, two steam rooms, and a salon with hair, manicure, and pedicure stations. You can also take advantage of the indoor relaxation pool before or after a nice deep tissue massage.

Address: 60 Yorkville Avenue

Do you ever feel like floating away? Head over to H20 Float in the Distillery District for some “float therapy” to experience the ocean in the heart of the city.

You can also opt for the sensory deprivation float where you can experience pure stillness and let both your mind and body release all tension as you float in complete darkness and solitude. It’s truly unlike anything else!

Address: 25 Mill Street

This iconic spa has been a staple in Toronto for over 40 years. The facility includes four spacious floors with two restaurants, a juice bar, 34 treatment rooms, 50 registered massage therapists plus pools, and steam rooms.

First-timers may be overwhelmed by the bountiful menu but the serenity retreat package comes highly recommended. This four-hour visit is pure pampering for your whole body as a well-deserved treat.

Address: 18 Elm Street