6 of the best public golf courses in and around Toronto

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or it’s your first time hitting the links, Toronto has its fair share of golf courses to satisfy your summer putting needs.

Golf courses across the province were permitted to reopen in May, along with other outdoor amenities. With Ontario in Step 1 of reopening, you can grab a post-game beer, too.

So grab your clubs, throw on your best polo, and check out six of the best public golf courses in and around Toronto.

What: Angus Glen’s North and South courses both offer 18 holes of beauty, challenge, and variety that will satisfy any golfer. Whichever one you choose, you’ll be following the footsteps of some of the world’s best golfers – both courses have hosted PGA Tour events.

Where: 10080 Kennedy Road, Markham

Green fee: Starting at $145

What: Just north of Toronto in Alton, Osprey Valley’s three distinct courses have all been featured in SCOREGolf’s Top 100 Courses in Canada. They’re also part of the TPC Network, making them PGA-approved. For a real challenge, check out the Heathlands course.

Where: 18821 Main Street, Alton

Green fee: Starting at $100

What: A Toronto classic. While not one of the most thrilling courses on this list, the Don Valley makes up for it with low prices and a convenient location – you can even get to it on the TTC.

Where: 4200 Yonge Street, North York

Green fee: Starting at $68.29

What: Through an “exquisite balance of nature and design,” the rolling fairways of Eagles Nest offer a unique and challenging game for golfers of all skill levels.

Where: 10000 Dufferin Street, Maple

Green fee: Starting at $155

What: Ballantrae’s 18-hole, championship course offers generous fairways that don’t disappoint. The scenic club is located in Stouffville, a short drive from downtown Toronto.

Where: 1 The Master’s South, Stouffville

Green fee: Starting at $42.30

What: St. Andrew’s Valley is a “magical combination” – a fun course to play, while still challenging even the most experienced golfers. At a sprawling 200 acres, each hole is a uniquely beautiful blend of sand, fairway, and water.

Where: 4 Pinnacle Trail, Aurora

Green fee: Starting at $39