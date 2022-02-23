These are the best employers offering hybrid work in Toronto

As companies adapt to pandemic living, many have pivoted to a permanent hybrid work model to keep employees safe and productivity high.
Great Place To Work has released their top hybrid employers list for 2022 as more companies opt for a mix of remote office work. In partnership with Microsoft, the list showcases the best hybrid workplaces in Canada, and we’ve compiled the Toronto-based employers.
- You might also like:
- "It's the right thing to do": Toronto tech firm switches to four-day work week
- Majority of Canadians want a four-day workweek for same pay: report
- Some Canadian employers are leaning into the four-day workweek
To qualify for the list, employers had to be Great Place To Work certified in the last year. Here are the Toronto-based companies that made the list for 2022:
- Achievers- Information Technology
- Ada Support- Information Technology
- Air Miles- Professional Services
- Alida- Information Technology
- Aviso Wealth- Financial Services and Insurance
- Biogen Canada Inc.- Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals
- Borrowell- Information Technology
- Bounteous- Professional Services
- Broadridge Financial Solutions- Financial Services and Insurance
- Centurion Asset Management Inc.- Real Estate
- CI Financial Corp.- Financial Services and Insurance
- Cisco Systems Canada Co- Information Technology
- Equitable Bank- Financial Services & Insurance
- Grant Thornton LLP- Professional Services
- Haventree Bank- Financial Services & Insurance
- Home Trust Company- Financial Services & Insurance
- HomeStars Inc.- Information Technology
- Intuit Canada- Information Technology
- Klick Health- Professional Services
- Medchart- Health Care
- MediaCom- Professional Services
- Mondelez International- Manufacturing & Production
- Mondelez International- Manufacturing & Production
- Optimus SBR- Professional Services
- PartnerStack- Information Technology
- Points.com Ltd- Information Technology
- Proof Strategies Inc.- Professional Services
- Q4 Inc- Information Technology
- RBC- Financial Services & Insurance
- Richardson Wealth – Financial Services & Insurance
- Salesforce- Information Technology
- SAP Canada- Information Technology
- Scotiabank- Financial Services & Insurance
- Softchoice- Information Technology
- Sun Life- Financial Services & Insurance
- Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd, Canadian Branch- Financial Services & Insurance
- The Nature Conservancy of Canada- Other
- Thomson Reuters Canada Limited- Information Technology
- Underwriters Laboratories of Canada Inc. (UL Canada)- Professional Services
- Visa Canada- Information Technology
- Wave Financial Inc.- Information Technology
- Wavemaker Canada ULC- Media
- Zynga Game Canada Ltd- Other