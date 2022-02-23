These are the best employers offering hybrid work in Toronto

VentureJobs

As companies adapt to pandemic living, many have pivoted to a permanent hybrid work model to keep employees safe and productivity high.

Great Place To Work has released their top hybrid employers list for 2022 as more companies opt for a mix of remote office work. In partnership with Microsoft, the list showcases the best hybrid workplaces in Canada, and we’ve compiled the Toronto-based employers.

To qualify for the list, employers had to be Great Place To Work certified in the last year. Here are the Toronto-based companies that made the list for 2022:

  • Achievers- Information Technology
  • Ada Support- Information Technology
  • Air Miles- Professional Services
  • Alida- Information Technology
  • Aviso Wealth- Financial Services and Insurance
  • Biogen Canada Inc.- Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals
  • Borrowell- Information Technology
  • Bounteous- Professional Services
  • Broadridge Financial Solutions- Financial Services and Insurance
  • Centurion Asset Management Inc.- Real Estate
  • CI Financial Corp.- Financial Services and Insurance
  • Cisco Systems Canada Co- Information Technology
  • Equitable Bank- Financial Services & Insurance
  • Grant Thornton LLP- Professional Services
  • Haventree Bank- Financial Services & Insurance
  • Home Trust Company- Financial Services & Insurance
  • HomeStars Inc.- Information Technology
  • Intuit Canada- Information Technology
  • Klick Health- Professional Services
  • Medchart- Health Care
  • MediaCom- Professional Services
  • Mondelez International- Manufacturing & Production
  • Optimus SBR- Professional Services
  • PartnerStack- Information Technology
  • Points.com Ltd- Information Technology
  • Proof Strategies Inc.- Professional Services
  • Q4 Inc- Information Technology
  • RBC- Financial Services & Insurance
  • Richardson Wealth – Financial Services & Insurance
  • Salesforce- Information Technology
  • SAP Canada- Information Technology
  • Scotiabank- Financial Services & Insurance
  • Softchoice- Information Technology
  • Sun Life- Financial Services & Insurance
  • Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd, Canadian Branch- Financial Services & Insurance
  • The Nature Conservancy of Canada- Other
  • Thomson Reuters Canada Limited- Information Technology
  • Underwriters Laboratories of Canada Inc. (UL Canada)- Professional Services
  • Visa Canada- Information Technology
  • Wave Financial Inc.- Information Technology
  • Wavemaker Canada ULC- Media
  • Zynga Game Canada Ltd- Other
