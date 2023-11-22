The 24 best Black Friday 2023 deals in Toronto so far

Black Friday deals abound in Toronto for 2023. We’re talking major savings on tech, clothing, home goods, jewellery, and more. There are a lot of sales running this entire week, with many of them on now through the weekend.

Here are some Black Friday deals in Toronto this year.

Tech

If you need some new tech, be sure to jump on these incredible Black Friday savings on Intel Evo laptops at Best Buy. Some products are nearly $900 off, so this is not one to miss. You can also save on the latest smart TVs, home theatre accessories, laptops and so much more.

From the 24th to the 27th, you can get an Apple gift card of up to $280 to use in the future with the purchase of select items from the Apple Store. Items in this deal include iPads, iPhones, Macbooks, AirPods, Apple TVs and accessories.

Fashion

In celebration of Black Fiveday, Aritizia is offering 50% off all their products. The only exception is their Super Puff. Snag this deal both online and in-store!

You can get 30% off on a huge selection of items at Roots right now. This deal can be accessed both in-store and online this year. You have some time to take advantage of it since the sale runs until Tuesday, November 28.

Dickies has 40% off their top styles — including many from their gift guides, so there really is something for everyone. They’ve also got free shipping for any online purchases to sweeten the deal.

If you’re looking for new clothing for yourself or to gift, Kit and Ace is offering up to 60% off select items. This deal is available for in-store and online purchases until November 26.

Snag some gorgeous bags from Pixie Mood for 20% off with the code “BFSITEWIDE20.” This deal is sitewide, so it can also be applied to already discounted items, meaning you can get up to 80% off certain products. Free shipping for purchases over $80 makes it an even better deal.

The Montreal-founded company Frank and Oak has an incredible deal with 40% off online. The deal runs from the 22nd to the 26th of November. If you miss out on this though, you’ll still have a chance for some savings with their Cyber Monday deals.

Here is a deal for all the jewellery lovers. If you spend $150 at Mejuri, you’ll be treated to 20% off both online and in-store from November 20 to 28. If you do your shopping online, you can get free shipping if you spend $75 or more.

You can get Knix products for up to 50% off for Black Friday and the sale is already on. Check out their website for a number of their featured deals and don’t forget orders over $75 will receive free shipping.

Sports & Fitness

Head to a Nike store or their website for major deals on nearly 4,000 items. Access this deal online and in-store.

You’ll have to hop onto the Lululemon App for their Black Friday deals this year. It’s also offering great discounts on its “We Made Too Much” section.

Sport Chek is offering Black Friday discounts on several brand names for online and in-store shoppers until November 29.

If you need some outdoor gear, MEC is offering up to 50% off select items from their store for Black Friday. They also have some extra deals that are popping up for a limited time. To ensure you’re getting the absolute best deal, they’ve got a 30-day price match guarantee.

Home Decor & Furniture

For all your kitchen appliances and Christmas decor needs, look no further. Canadian Tire’s Black Friday sale is already on with some great discounts.

Head over to Dyson for up to $200 off of a bunch of their products. They’ve got vacuums, humidifiers, air purifiers, hair straighteners, and more with some major discounts for Black Friday. They also have free shipping and extended holiday returns on offer.

Indigo has deals across the board, offering 30% off Christmas items, 30% off books, and 30% off home goods. Plus, if you’re a member of their Plum Rewards program, you can add another 10% off. Be sure to snag these deals before they’re gone on November 26.

The gorgeous furniture from Sundays can be snagged for a major discount, with many items available for up to 30% off. This deal runs until November 28.

Beauty & Wellness

The Canadian-owned company Bushbalm is offering its best deal of the year with 30% off all its products. No codes are needed to access this discount as it’s automatically applied at checkout.

The key to getting 40% off these makeup products is using the code “NUDE40BF.” While it doesn’t apply to all items, it does cover a significant amount. Shipping for any order over $49 is free.

Another major sale is happening at Waxon, where many of the products they carry can be purchased for 20 to 30% off. This deal ends on November 27.

Food & Drink

Get your hands on discounted coffee from Detour! It’s got 25% off for both its coffees and its coffee subscriptions using the code “MEGA.” As a bonus, it’s offering free shipping.

Now is the time to stock up on health foods and goods with up to 70% off from Healthy Planet. The sale runs until November 25 and features loads of items including health food, vitamins, and supplements.

Head to Eataly between November 27 and 28 to take advantage of 20% off any two panettoni, pandori, and gift boxes. Keep in mind this deal is only available in-store.