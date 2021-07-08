Here's a behind-the-scenes look of the LCBO's secret lab (PHOTOS)

The LCBO is giving Ontarians a behind-the-scenes look into its quality-assurance lab, aka “The LCBO Lab,” for the first time ever.

This is where a team of experts run all the tests on beverage alcohol products sold in the province. Before any wine or alcoholic beverage reaches LCBO stores, they must first pass these tests.

This is to make sure that your favourite wines and liquors are the best of the best when it comes to quality.

Last year, the lab conducted 712,000 tests on 31,000 product samples, according to the liquor board.

What happens if they don’t pass? If they don’t meet the LCBO’s safety standards, they’re simply not sold.

There are three key tests that The LCBO Lab conducts: label accuracy, sweetness algorithm, and caffeine content.

“The LCBO Lab’s standards are so well regarded, they’re used as a benchmark by other Canadian liquor jurisdictions and alcohol producers,” said the liquor board.

“The work done at the LCBO Lab gives Ontarians the knowledge they need to make informed choices about the products they buy, along with the peace of mind in knowing that it’s safe for responsible consumption.”