10 bars with extended 4 am last call in Toronto for NYE 2023

Toronto bars that have extra late last call on New Year’s will let you keep the party going into the wee hours of 2024.

While typically last call at bars across the city is at 2 am, on New Year’s, it is automatically extended to 3 am. Bars looking to keep serving even later are able to apply for an extension, which allows them to keep serving alcohol until 4 am.

According to the Alcohol and Gambling Commission of Ontario (AGCO), bars can apply for temporary last-call extensions around events of municipal, provincial, national, or international significance.

New Year’s is a great example, as is TIFF, when many bars in the city also extend their last call.

While not all bars will opt to stay open late for the upcoming holiday, there are a number that will.

These are the Toronto bars that will have a 4 am last call on New Year’s Eve for 2023.

