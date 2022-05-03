5 restos and bars to hit up for Cinco de Mayo in Toronto
There are a handful of restaurants and bars in Toronto celebrating Cinco de Mayo with delicious food and drink specials.
Though the holiday is actually celebrated more in North America than in Mexico, it’s the perfect time for Canadians to celebrate Mexican culture and its heritage.
Here are five Toronto restaurants and bars that are hosting Cinco de Mayo events this week.
Baro Toronto
Tickets are available for its Cinco de Mayo event! Enjoy a curated prix fixe dining experience featuring Baro’s signature dishes and drinks. Tickets include five specialty dishes including Choripapa and OG Duck Chaufa. Each ticket also comes with four drink pairings.
Address: 485 King Street West
Phone: 416-363-8388
El Catrin
Go big or go home! El Catrin is going all out for Cinco de Mayo with a three-day celebration. We’re talking new menu items, tasty themed drinks, a mariachi band, and even tequila tastings.
Address: 18 Tank House Lane
Phone: 416-203-2121
Hush Hush
Garb some authentic eats from Classico Macha with two for one tacos and take down some refreshing drinks at Hush Hush. If you want to keep the party going, stay longer and dance all night long at its weekly Latin party. Grab “una chela” aka a beer and cheers to the night.
Address: 423 College Street
RendezViews
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Toronto’s largest patio. Let’s hope the weather is kind enough to give us some much-needed sunshine on this outdoor patio. If not, bundle up and grab a drink, RendezViews is sure to give you all the vibes needed for the boozy occasion.
Address: 229 Richmond Street West
Casa Mezcal
Live DJ, live music, mariachi, flair bartending, and more. Casa Mezcal is going all out for its Cinco de Mayo celebration.
Address: 291 King Street West
Phone: 416-551-7414