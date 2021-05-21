Baby's birth on side of Highway 407 captured on video

An Ontario woman gave birth on the side of a busy highway earlier this month – and her husband caught the whole thing on camera.

On May 10, Erika and Troy Campbell were driving to the hospital to deliver their third child.

With Erika already in labour and the couple still 10 minutes away from the hospital, she quickly realized they weren’t going to make it.

Troy pulled over and their daughter, Nova Marie Campbell, was born on the side of Highway 407.

The couple posted the full saga on their YouTube channel. Nova is healthy, and both mom and baby are doing well, they said.

“That was bananas. Absolutely bananas,” Troy said in the 13-minute video. “We end up having a baby on the side of the road.”

“[A] wild experience,” Erika adds.

A spokesperson confirmed to Daily Hive that the Region of Durham Paramedic Services was called to the 407 just before 6 pm on May 10 to assist with the delivery.

To celebrate the unorthodox birth, the 407 ETR Concession Company has given the Campbells a year of free travel on the highway, and a gift certificate to offset the cost of car seats for their three children.

“It’s not every day that we’re part of a story like this,” said Javier Tamargo, the president and CEO of 407 ETR.

“The Campbells demonstrated amazing strength under very stressful circumstances and we are thrilled that mom and baby are doing well after this emergency delivery.”