"Auston Pizza": Boston Pizza unveils alternative name to support Leafs playoff run

After announcing the potential renaming of an Edmonton location to “Kostin Pizza,” Boston Pizza announced it is gifting Maple Leafs fans with a citywide rebrand in Toronto.

On Tuesday, the restaurant chain published a tweet announcing that its Toronto locations can now be referred to as “Auston Pizza” in honour of Leafs forward Auston Matthews.

“It’s not right to have ‘Boston’ in our name while Toronto looks to make history,” the tweet read in reference to Toronto beating the Tampa Bay Lightning and advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in 19 years.

The Fanalytics have confirmed what all Toronto fans already feel: it’s not right to have “Boston” in our name while Toronto looks to make history. So effective immediately, you may refer to our Toronto locations as AUSTON PIZZA. pic.twitter.com/kPDGAaEww8 — Boston Pizza (@bostonpizza) May 2, 2023

The company also debuted a billboard with the slogan, “Boston’s out. Auston’s in.”

Leafs fans in the replies were delighted with the name change, especially since the Boston Bruins have been behind some of Toronto’s most disappointing playoff losses in recent history.

Speaking of Boston, the Bruins and Leafs were set for a rematch in Round 2 but the former blew a 3-1 series lead against the Florida Panthers, who clawed their way back to win the series.

And so, for the first time in a while, Leafs fans get to be on the other side of the rivalry’s playoff jokes.

Any food with Boston in its name is a choking hazard now 🤣 Sorry Bruins fans, had to. I know it’s still too fresh and as a leaf fan I feel for ya — Ben Leow (@Astr0b0y8) May 2, 2023

Time to order up some @bostonpizza…. i mean AustonPizza for the game!!! — Freeders – PASSION™️ (@officialdjfreed) May 2, 2023

Toronto’s chance to continue making history will resume as they host the Panthers for Game 1 tonight at 7 pm ET.