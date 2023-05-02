Toronto tattoo shop offering deal on Maple Leafs logo tattoos

How far would you go to proclaim your devotion to the Toronto Maple Leafs?

If you’re willing to permanently mark your support for the team no matter the outcome of this tense playoff series, one tattoo shop in the city is awarding you the opportunity to do so.

Colibri Tattoo and Piercing has locations across the city and is offering a deal to die-hard Leafs fans to permanently ink the team’s logo on their skin for just $100.

“The curse has ended and we want to celebrate,” a post announcing the promotion reads.

If you’re ready to boast the logo loud and proud, keep in mind that the promotion only covers tattoos that are a maximum of two inches by two inches in size.

There are plenty of variations of the logo you can choose from, which span decades and come in a variety of colours. You can even pay tribute to the Maple Leafs’ roots with an OG Toronto St. Pats tat.

The tattoo’s placement cannot be on the hands, and the promotion can’t be combined with the shop’s existing Wednesday special.

If you’re serious about solidifying your support for the Leafs as the second round of the playoffs heats up, you can DM the tattoo parlour for bookings and inquiries.

You can find Colibri Tattoo and Piercing shops at 1721 A Bloor Street W, 519 Queen Street W, 837 Danforth Avenue, and 4852A Yonge Street.