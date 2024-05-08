Marketplace in Toronto will feature over 40 Asian-owned small businesses

In honour of Asian Heritage Month, Toronto is about to become home to a captivating marketplace showcasing goods from dozens of Asian-owned small businesses.

This weekend, the Chinatown Centre in — you guessed it — Chinatown, is being transformed into a bustling marketplace showcasing the city’s Asian entrepreneurs and artisans.

The 222 Spadina Market (so-named after the venue’s address) will take over the lower concourse of the Chinatown Centre, filling it wall-to-wall with vintage and new clothing, decor, art, live performances and more, all celebrating the city’s vibrant AAPI communities.

You might also like: Petition started urging Tim Hortons to bring back discontinued grilled cheese sandwich

A Jamaican resort has a job opening for a "cocktail critic" to rate its drinks

Keith Lee starts fundraising campaign for Biscuits to Baskets to find new location

You can expect to pick up Filipino-inspired goodies from Bakerrae, adorable handmade crochet plushies by Crozy, art prints and stickers from Horse Fiddle Press and so many more over the course of the three-day event.

The 222 Spadina Market is taking place May 10 through 12 from 11 am to 6 pm, is elevator accessible and completely free to attend.

This market is just one happening in the city this weekend, with the Toronto Flower Market and Trinity Bellwoods Artisan Market coinciding with 222, making it the perfect time to do a market crawl across Toronto or pick up a last-minute Mother’s Day trinket.