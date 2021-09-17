Korean hot dog shop to hand out free food all weekend in Toronto

Ever tried a Korean hotdog? Well, you can get your hands on one for free this weekend to celebrate the grand opening of a new Toronto shop.

Korean hot dogs have been all the rage in the city, and more restaurants have been popping up to meet increased demand.

Arirang Hot Dog is one of the new food spots opening in Toronto this weekend at 5 Byng Avenue. And they’ll be giving out 1,000 free Korean hot dogs.

But the freebies don’t stop there!

On September 20 and 21, Arirang Hotdog will give out their hotdogs on a stick and croquettes.

The deals don’t stop there! On September 22 and 23, the first 500 guests will be treated to free croquettes. If that’s not enough to get you excited, the full menu can be found online.

Arirang Hot Dog

Address: 5 Byng Avenue

Hours: Every day from 11 am to 11 pm