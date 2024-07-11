Toronto FC, Argos president parting ways with both teams

Leadership changes are coming to two of Toronto’s biggest sports franchises. According to an announcement from Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), Bill Manning has stepped down as president of Toronto FC and the Toronto Argonauts.

The decision, described as “mutual,” is effective immediately.

MLSE President and CEO Keith Pelley expressed gratitude for Manning’s near-decade of service while touching on why the board felt it was time to part ways with him.

“On behalf of MLSE’s Board of Directors and the entire organization, we want to thank Bill for his many contributions in his nearly nine years with the company,” said Pelley in a Thursday press release.

“Bill will always be an important part of the championship history for both clubs, but as we evaluate the path ahead, and measure against our ambition to consistently deliver contending teams, it was determined that a new direction was required. Bill is a very accomplished team executive and a good man, and we wish him and his family the very best in the future.”

During his tenure, Manning, a former pro soccer player, was instrumental in the success of both Toronto clubs. The 59-year-old assumed the role of president of Toronto FC in October 2015, guiding the team to an MLS Cup victory two years later.

In January 2018, with MLSE’s acquisition of the Toronto Argonauts, his role extended to the CFL team.

Manning saw mixed results in his final season as president of the two teams.

Toronto FC finished dead last in the MLS’ Eastern Conference in 2023, posting just four wins throughout 34 matches. However, the Argos saw the opposite result in 2023, finishing at the top of the CFL standings. They fell to the Grey Cup-winning Montreal Alouettes in the Division Finals.

With Manning’s departure, Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez and Toronto Argonauts General Manager Michael Clemons will now report directly to Pelley.