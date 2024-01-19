Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get ready to awaken your inner adventurer — Arc’teryx is inviting Torontonians to embrace the magic of the great outdoors with its Winter Film Tour.

No Wasted Days, which takes place at the Steam Whistle Biergärten on Sunday, January 28, will showcase six short films, each chronicling extraordinary journeys through the mountains.

This one-day Toronto screening closes the No Wasted Days Winter Film Tour, which has seen several stops around the world, from Tokyo to Munich, NYC, and many in between.

And because everyone’s path is different, the protagonists of these stories are sure to surprise and inspire viewers.

Catch breathtaking short films

The first short film, I am, Because You Are, follows a group of women of colour as they embark on their first-ever mountaineering trip in BC’s beautiful and rugged Bugaboos.

Next, Continuum explores the possibilities of circularity as a tent assembled from 137 unrepairable jackets is put to the test during a winter journey. Slides on the Mountain follows two young brothers from the Lil’wat Nation as they set out to ski Ts’zil (Mount Currie).

The shortest film of the night, Æther 5, takes viewers on an ethereal journey of self-discovery, while Lexicon celebrates the universal language of skiing as a catalyst for human connection. Interestingly, Space Craft explores the parallels between skiing and space travel.

The complete Arc’teryx experience

But the excitement doesn’t stop with the film lineup! Dwayne Gretzky — Canada’s reigning champs of nostalgia — will be performing a full set as part of the night’s complete experience.

These talented Toronto musicians will bring to life some of the greatest songs of all time during what’s sure to be an unmissable live show, capturing that old-school feeling of turning a radio dial and being surprised by the familiar.

Guests will also be able to sip on a range of beverages (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) as they mingle, share ideas and stories, and get stoked for the remaining winter season.

What’s more, all proceeds from the event will go to Colour The Trails, a national Black, woman-owned organization that works to improve access to outdoor activities for BIPOC adventurers.

Don’t miss out on this unique event to delight in the detour — tickets are on sale now.

When: Sunday, January 28

Where: Steam Whistle Biergärten, The Roundhouse — 225 Bremner Blvd, Toronto

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Tickets: $25 — Available here