A beloved, longstanding vegan shop has announced its official closure, much to the disappointment of its loyal customers.

Apiecalypse Now! grew popular among plant-based eaters and omnivores alike for its creative and accessible approach to vegan cuisine. It shared it would be shutting down operations on an Instagram post.

Owner Jennifer Bundock wrote, “It’s an emotional announcement for me, as this show and this business, and all of you who have supported it and me vicariously through it have meant the world to me.”

The beloved veg establishment started small in 2010, with founder Bundock selling vegan goods at farmer’s markets.

The first brick-and-mortar location opened in 2013 in Mirvish Village, known for its vegan takes on comfort-food classics, like sausage rolls, pot pies, and cookies that were reminiscent of Dunkaroos.

They also made history as the first exclusively vegan pizza shop in Toronto, opening a shop across from Christie Pitts Park where they sold pizza by the slice, donuts, and other veganized bites.

By the time 2020 rolled around, they had multiple locations running, but the pandemic took a significant toll on the business, causing them to shut down all their brick-and-mortar shops.

Apiecalypse Now! pivoted to running an online store, offering pick-up, delivery, and selling at various veg fests in the province.

Many of their followers were disappointed by this news, sharing their thanks and enthusiasm for the company on their closure announcement post.

“So glad I got to experience the Bloor Street location and countless orders of shortbread to the States. Enjoy the break, so well deserved,” one follower shared.

“I talk about your pizza all the time! We will miss it and can’t wait to support you in your next move,” another fan wrote.

While Apiecalypse Now! is shutting down, it’s hopefully not the last Toronto will see from Bundock, who suggested in their farewell post that their next step might include a cookbook, or opening up another storefront location.