Anunoby has most classic "O.G." answer after record-setting Raptors win

Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby might be on the way to having the best defensive week of his life, but that doesn’t mean he’s just quite ready to spill all his secrets.

On offense, Anunoby dropped 18 points and three assists, but he also added five steals and a block in a 143-100 thrashing of the Spurs yesterday.

But it was actually the second consecutive game he’d picked up five steals, doing the same thing Monday night in a 139-109 stomping of the Atlanta Hawks.

While they’re at not the heights of the Tim Duncan era, the Spurs have always been one of the NBA’s most respected franchises and a notoriously hard court to win at most years.

The 43-point margin of victory by the Raptors was actually the largest ever by a road team playing against the Spurs.

And while he’s on a hot streak offensively, the notoriously short-spoken Anunoby didn’t exactly have too much to say about Toronto’s big win.

“What does it say about your identity as a group that you guys just handed San Antonio their worst loss in home history?” a reporter asked.

“I just think we played really hard. No matter what we just try to go out there and play hard. So,” Anunoby.

Fair enough, O.G. Keep playing hard and the wins will keep on coming, it seems, as the Raptors currently sit third in the Eastern Conference with a 5-3 record.

Toronto head coach Nick Nurse was a little bit more complimentary of Anunoby’s game, however.

“He’s got his rhythm back,” Nurse told reporters postgame. “To me, it’s noticeable how quick he is in gaps, out of gaps, swiping the ball. It’s noticeable in these last few games. That’s kind of his thing, it’s been his thing since he’s got in the league.”