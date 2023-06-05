FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Closings

Amico's Pizza announces closure after 45 years in Toronto

blogTO Editors
blogTO Editors
|
Jun 5 2023, 2:50 pm
Amico's Pizza announces closure after 45 years in Toronto
Amico's Pizza

A pizza joint in Toronto that first opened its doors in 1978 abruptly announced its closure this week.

Amico’s Pizza, a fixture in Parkdale at 1648 Queen Street West, posted on social media that the decision to close was due to “various factors, including evolving market trends and economic challenges.”

The pizzeria was not the place you’d go to for the trendiest toppings nor were they particularly on top of their Instagram game.

Instead, they just did good, solid pizza and pasta and were open very late, until 4 am most nights.

The last day in business for Amico’s Pizza was May 31.

blogTO EditorsblogTO Editors
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Restaurant Closings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.