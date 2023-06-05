A pizza joint in Toronto that first opened its doors in 1978 abruptly announced its closure this week.

Amico’s Pizza, a fixture in Parkdale at 1648 Queen Street West, posted on social media that the decision to close was due to “various factors, including evolving market trends and economic challenges.”

You might also like: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spotted visiting restaurant on busy Toronto street

Toronto seafood chain permanently closing all stores as owner battles cancer

Mexican restaurant permanently closes after 12 years in Toronto

The pizzeria was not the place you’d go to for the trendiest toppings nor were they particularly on top of their Instagram game.

Instead, they just did good, solid pizza and pasta and were open very late, until 4 am most nights.

The last day in business for Amico’s Pizza was May 31.