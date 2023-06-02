Toronto seafood market chain De La Mer has sadly decided to permanently close all of its locations as its owner battles advanced pancreatic cancer.

The brand, which currently boasts three locations in Toronto and an online market shop, is well-known for its organic, sustainably caught, and farmed fresh seafood options.

In an announcement posted to the brand’s Instagram story and website, the De La Mer crew announced the closure of all its remaining stores to valued guests and customers.

The news comes just days after the chain shuttered one of its locations at 728 St. Clair Avenue W.

“In 2011, David Illiatovitch-Owen took the helm of our company and grew it from a single location to four retail stores and a commercial commissary. More importantly, De La Mer has become known as one of Toronto’s leading fish mongers with emphasis on quality, service, and sustainability of product,” the announcement reads.

“This success has been due to David’s leadership and vision, our incredible crew, our partners, our supplies, and you, our very loyal guests.”

De La Mer will be closing all three of its remaining stores at 1543 Bayview Ave., 291 Roncesvalles Ave., and 189 Danforth Ave., as well as its online market shop. The last day of service in-store will be Sunday, June 11, and the last day to place orders online will be Thursday, June 8.

“As many of you know, David is battling advanced pancreatic cancer. He has made the painful decision to close the business to focus time on family,” the announcement continues.

“We will miss seeing you and being in the great communities in which we have been located. Wishing each of you good health and fortune for the future.”