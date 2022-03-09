Does your gym come with a futuristic meditation pod?

Altea Active Toronto does.

The brand new club, which opened on March 8, is a one-stop spot for all things wellness. It’s located in Liberty Village at 25 Ordnance Street, on the corner of Strachan Avenue and East Liberty Street. It boasts the coolest facilities that will make you want to hit the gym more often.

According to the press release, “the massive urban playground offers Torontonians a one-of-a-kind space to play, work out, relax, dine, and socialize.”

The space comes with five group fitness studios offering 130 classes every week, including HIIT, antigravity fitness, dance, barre, yoga, Pilates, boot camps, and more. It also has a massive cycling studio, a 2,500-square foot hot yoga studio with three fireplaces, over 250 cardio and strength training machines, a 25-metre lap pool, a hot tub, and a hydrotherapy jet pool.

If you’re looking to wind down, there’s a Himalayan salt lounge, steam rooms, and an ice room with an ice fountain to help you cool down. And because sometimes the bustle of the city can all get a bit overwhelming, there’s the futuristic Somadome meditation pod, a meditation dome that uses sound, colour, and vibrations to help you get away from it all — for around twenty minutes, anyway.

Feeling peckish after a work out? There’s a members-only lounge that serves “good-for-you-focused” food, as well as cocktails (because you earned it). The lounge will also host live entertainment featuring local musicians, DJs, and comedians. And so you don’t lose those gains, there’s also a smoothie bar and a grab-and-go sushi spot.

Parents can drop off their kids at the Active Kid’s Club, which comes with an enclosed play zone. Altea Active also has bowling lanes, pool tables, pinball and air hockey machines, and golf simulators for when you just want to take it easy and work on your swing.

Altea Active Toronto is located at 25 Ordnance Street. Membership fees start at $95 a month. Private one-on-one and group personal training services, and use of the Kid’s Club, are not included in membership fees.