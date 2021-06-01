Allegedly stolen SUV caught on video racing along Toronto sidewalk (VIDEO)

Video footage of a dark red SUV racing along a Toronto sidewalk is circulating on social media.

In the video, the vehicle is driving southbound on the sidewalk on Jameson Avenue, headed in the opposite direction of traffic while pedestrians watched from nearby.

Toronto Police Service told Daily Hive they received a call regarding a stolen vehicle matching the description of the SUV in the video slightly before 7:30 pm on Sunday, near Pacific Avenue and Vine Avenue.

The driver was described to police in reports as “driving erratically” and driving on the sidewalk.

Police confirmed the vehicle ended up crashing into a fence.

The suspect fled before police arrived on the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.