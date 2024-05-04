Alek Manoah is back with the Blue Jays

Alek Manoah is back with the Toronto Blue Jays and could be starting as soon as tomorrow against the Washington Nationals.

The move has not yet been made official, though several reporters have said he walked into the clubhouse just minutes ago.

Alek Manoah just walked into the #BlueJays clubhouse here in Washington. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 4, 2024



Manoah has been on the 15-day injured list (IL) since the beginning of the season due to a shoulder injury he sustained in spring training. However, this injury appears to be past him, given that he has made several minor-league starts in recent weeks, most of which have come with Triple-A Buffalo.

The majority of Manoah’s rehab starts haven’t been pretty, though he turned some heads earlier this week when he was able to tie a career-high with 12 strikeouts while allowing just one earned run on two hits over six innings. There was speculation that his great start, paired with Yariel Rodriguez’s injury, could see him recalled, and that appears to be exactly the case.

It will be interesting to see what Manoah can bring when given his opportunity. The 26-year-old was viewed as one of the most dominant arms in baseball after finishing third in Cy Young voting following the 2022 season but has completely fallen off the rails since. Getting him back anywhere close to the level he was at a few short years ago would be huge for the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are in Washington today to take on the Nationals in the first of a two-game series. Kevin Gausman will take the mound today, though Manoah could get the call tomorrow. If so, he’ll be hoping to provide a spark, as the Blue Jays have been horrendous lately, dropping eight of their last ten games.