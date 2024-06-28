Toronto Blue Jays fans got quite the show during the opener of the team’s Canada Day long weekend homestand on Thursday night, and it wasn’t just the slugfest 9-2 win over the New York Yankees that had fans on their feet.

The Jays already held a commanding 5-0 lead over the Yankees during the first inning, when a pair of protesters hopped over the Rogers Centre’s right field fence and started sprinting across the field with coloured smoke bombs.

Protesters were met by security, and after some brief cat-and-mouse antics, the pair were tackled to the ground and arrested.

Climate activism organization Last Generation claimed responsibility for the stunt in a post on Instagram.

“This evening, two supporters ran onto the Jays field to protest the inaction around the climate crisis,” reads a post by Last Generation.

“They’re demanding our government endorse the fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty proposal and implement a national firefighting agency. These demands are no-brainers, but ordinary people are having to go to disruptive measures to have their voices heard.”

Protestors hopped the right field fence at Rogers Centre They threw flares but were taken down before they could get anywhere#BlueJays #TOTHECORE pic.twitter.com/syWAa2YkKh — Blue Jays Corner (@TOJaysCorner) June 27, 2024

The Jays seemed undisturbed by the temporary disruption and would go on to pile on four more runs in a decisive 9-2 rout of the Yankees.