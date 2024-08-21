While homebuyers usually need a salary of at least $208,950 to buy the average house in Toronto, you won’t need that much to buy 35 Via Italia.

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom semi-detached house in Earlscourt is being listed for the first time since 1951 for just $640,000.

Now, there’s a major catch in that it almost looks like no one has really lived there since 1951.

With boarded-up windows and a backyard taken over by weeds, this place seems to have been abandoned for a while.

The interiors also don’t look to be in the best shape.

Sure, you have some original features to the house, like old hardwood floors, an original fireplace, and stained glass windows.

But the walls show apparent signs of wear and tear, and there could be a multitude of other required repairs and upgrades to bring this house back to liveable condition.

The kitchen doesn’t even have appliances anymore.

But layout-wise, it’s a decent floorplan with well-sized principal rooms.

And the primary bedroom seems to be a good size with a nice big bay window.

If you were to fully gut it, you’d likely face a hefty renovation bill, possibly exceeding $200,000.

So, while you might not need to earn over $200,000 a year to make the downpayment on 35 Via Italia, you definitely need to earn that much to afford to make this place liveable.

So, it just goes to show you that even a comparatively “affordable” house in Toronto isn’t necessarily affordable in a literal sense.