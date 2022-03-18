The City of Pickering is calling for witnesses after someone abandoned a male cat on the side of the road with all of its belongings.

On March 16, City staff were driving along a Pickering road when they saw a cat all alone. Strewn around it were its belongings, including a cat scratching post and bed.

“We cannot comprehend this act of cruelty. If you are looking to rehome your pet, please bring them into the shelter,” said Lindsey Narraway, supervisor of Animal Services, said in a statement. “We will ensure they are kept safe and taken care of, giving them the best chance at finding a new home.”

The City and Animal Services are asking anyone who may have any information about the cat and its owner to contact Animal Services at 905-427-0093.

The poor animal was taken in by Animal Services, where it is receiving care and being medically assessed.

“Abandoning an animal like this is extremely neglectful, as they are left to fend for themselves against coyotes, vehicular traffic, and the weather,” the City said in a statement.

