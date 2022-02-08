February is Spay & Neuter Awareness Month, and non-profit dog rescue Save Our Scruff is on a mission to “prevent dogs from entering lives full of fear, pain, and suffering by managing their overpopulation.”

The numbers of overpopulation speak for themselves, with a single unaltered female dog and her offspring capable of producing up to 67,000 puppies over the course of 6 years (PETA, 2020)

Save Our Scruff is an organization based out of Toronto, and they run a foster and adoption program as one of the ways to help solve the problem of the many dogs who are born unsupported every year. They adopt their dogs out of the Greater Toronto Area and Ontario, and call in support for dogs that have specific needs from all throughout Canada. The non-profit has a roster of volunteers across the country and beyond, and have found furever homes for more than 2,500 dogs in the past 8 years.

The organization’s #SpayItForward campaign educates others on the importance of spaying and neutering pets while also raising funds for more surgeries.

Last year, the non-profit raised $9,773, which Save Our Scruff matched for a total of $19,547 to support global initiatives, helping to alter 528 animals. This year, Save Our Scruff are hoping to raise $11,000, and will again be matching donations, with a goal to alter 220 animals in 2022. The goal looks different this year, because the organization will be helping local animals on Canadian soil and surgeries here cost 50% more than clinics they can sponsor in other areas.

Each $100 raised represents one dog altered, supported, and their cycle of overpopulation halted. Donations for the campaign can be made here.

Additionally, Save Our Scruff is always on the lookout for compassionate foster parents and furever homes for their dogs. If you want to help a dog in need but aren’t able to commit to owning one full-time, then fostering might be for you. If you’re ready to take the next steps and commit to dog ownership, you can check out the list of insanely cute dogs available for adoption on the Save Our Scruff website.

If you’re not in Ontario but still want to get involved with Save Our Scruff, there are many other ways to so, like becoming a volunteer or flight parent, doing a round of fundraising, or purchasing some pawesome dog inspired swag.

Support the #AdoptDontShop movement and check out your local shelter or SPCA