Lawrence Park semi sells for $580K over asking in one week (PHOTOS)

Canada’s housing market downturn is expected to “intensify and spread” over the coming months, but buyers in Toronto clearly haven’t gotten the memo.

Late last week, a home in the city’s Lawrence Park neighbourhood sold for $580,000 over the asking price after seven days on the market.

Located at 84 Weybourne Crescent, the home was originally listed for $2,995,000 on September 8, but sold for $3,575,000 on September 15.

A “pioneering architectural tour-de-force,” the semi-detached home features a free-flowing layout, soaring ceilings, and luxury finishes.

Light hardwood floors run the length of the main floor, from the formal dining room at the front to the light-filled family room at the back.

The former features a paneled accent wall and a large window overlooking the front lawn.

The stunning chef’s kitchen is sleek and modern, with custom cabinetry, marble countertops, and built-in appliances. The focal point of the space is the expansive marble island, a swirling mix of cream, beige, and black.

The adjoining family room features a gas fireplace with a marble mantel and wood paneled walls. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors bathe the space in light and open onto the back deck.

There are five bedrooms and five bathrooms throughout the home’s 4,100 square feet of living space. The primary suite offers gorgeous wainscotting, a custom-lit walk-in closet, and a five-piece ensuite.

An enviable office space with a private balcony and a wet bar can be found on the third floor, while the lower level houses a rec room with heated floors. The latter features the same floor-to-ceiling glass doors as the family room, which walk out to a “backyard oasis.”

Last week’s staggering sale arose from the home’s fourth listing of the year, and its sixth since 2020.

The home was listed at $4,895,000 in March, $4,495,000 in May, and $3,995,000 in August, though each failed to produce a sale.

It was put on the market for just $1,750,000 in July 2020, while an April 2020 listing placed a $3,500,000 price tag on the property.

Check out the full listing for 84 Weybourne Crescent here.