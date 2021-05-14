57 new affordable homes are coming to Toronto (RENDERINGS)

Toronto is getting 57 new affordable homes in the form of a modular housing development that will rise in Scarborough.

Built at 7 Glamorgan Avenue, the new five-storey building will have 57 studio apartments, each with a bathroom and kitchen. The building will also be equipped with shared laundry facilities, a commercial kitchen, a dining area, a communal area, and a programming space.

“Modular Housing has proven to be useful in helping us create affordable housing quickly for those who are vulnerable in our city,” said Mayor John Tory. “By partnering with the other levels of government we can ensure that we are moving quickly, and able to provide those living in these homes with the support services they need.

“It is clear that there is a need for affordable housing in Toronto and that need has been further exacerbated by the pandemic. Our work in implementing innovative ways to create affordable housing quickly helps us meet our goals as a city in creating long-term, stable housing for residents.”

The city’s most vulnerable groups will be prioritized for these units, including women, Indigenous residents, Black and racialized people, seniors, people with disabilities, and other people experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness.

This announcement comes just one day after a similar announcement of a 113-unit modular, affordable housing development coming to Etobicoke.

The Glamorgan development is the final project that will be announced under the second phase of the City’s Modular Housing Initiative. The City is contributing $11.12 million to the capital costs for Glamorgan, and the federal government is contributing an additional $4.27 million in grants and recoverable loans.

There will be a quick turnaround time on this development, with community consultations kicking off this month and residents expected to move into the building in March 2022.