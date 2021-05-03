These are the 5 "cheapest" rental apartments in Toronto right now

Toronto rental prices have steadily declined since the start of the pandemic, meaning the cheapest apartments on the market right now have some of the lowest prices we’ve seen in recent years.

This month’s roundup of the five cheapest rental apartments currently available in Toronto, courtesy of Zoocasa, all are at or below $1,250, showing that there are “cheaper” options if you want to live on your own in the city.

The apartments are all studios or one-bedrooms and are spread out across the city, from Parkdale to North York and back down to Cabbagetown. So there’s not just one area of Toronto with more affordable offerings — you just have to know where to look.

If you’re in the market for a rental with a lower than normal price tag, these five rentals are the cheapest you’ll find on the market right now.

Studio

1-bathroom

No parking

In-suite laundry, private balcony, shared use of backyard

Basement studio

1-bathroom

No parking

Recently renovated, shared laundry, dishwasher

Basement studio

1-bathroom

1 parking

Spacious, close to TTC, walking distance to Cloverdale Mall

1-bedroom

1-bathroom

700 sq ft

No parking

Main floor unit with separate entrance, walking distance to Dufferin subway station