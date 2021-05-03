These are the 5 "cheapest" rental apartments in Toronto right now
Toronto rental prices have steadily declined since the start of the pandemic, meaning the cheapest apartments on the market right now have some of the lowest prices we’ve seen in recent years.
This month’s roundup of the five cheapest rental apartments currently available in Toronto, courtesy of Zoocasa, all are at or below $1,250, showing that there are “cheaper” options if you want to live on your own in the city.
The apartments are all studios or one-bedrooms and are spread out across the city, from Parkdale to North York and back down to Cabbagetown. So there’s not just one area of Toronto with more affordable offerings — you just have to know where to look.
If you’re in the market for a rental with a lower than normal price tag, these five rentals are the cheapest you’ll find on the market right now.
1. 160 Lansdowne Avenue – $1,025
- Studio
- 1-bathroom
- No parking
- In-suite laundry, private balcony, shared use of backyard
2. 21a Preston Place – $1,100
- Basement studio
- 1-bathroom
- No parking
- Recently renovated, shared laundry, dishwasher
3. 43 Cronin Drive – $1,100
- Basement studio
- 1-bathroom
- 1 parking
- Spacious, close to TTC, walking distance to Cloverdale Mall
4. 690 Gladstone Avenue – $1,100
- 1-bedroom
- 1-bathroom
- 700 sq ft
- No parking
- Main floor unit with separate entrance, walking distance to Dufferin subway station
5. 256 Sherbourne Street – $1,250
- Studio
- 1=bathroom
- 700 sq ft
- 1 parking
- Recently renovated, oversized windows, breakfast bar