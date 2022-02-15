44-storey tower would bring hundreds of condos to Toronto's St. Lawrence

Toronto’s St. Lawrence neighbourhood could soon have a shiny new tower bringing hundreds of condo units to the area.

Developers filed plans with the City to build a 44-storey mixed-use tower at 134 Parliament Street, on the southwest corner of Richmond Street. According to the filings, the ground floor of the tower would have 188 square metres of retail space with 327 residential units on the floors above.

The development will have a seven-story podium with the tower soaring up above. Each floor will have 11 units, which will range from studios to three-bedrooms.

As to be expected with a new condo build, there will be quite a few amenities in store for the residents, with a total of 376 square metres of indoor amenity space and 292 square metres of outdoor amenity space. What exactly will go in these amenity spaces, however, has not yet been decided.

The project is also set to involve a number of upgrades to the surrounding public realm, including the removals of a surface parking lot and an expansion of the sidewalk along Richmond Street. A new underground parking lot will go beneath the tower with 49 parking spaces, 10 of which will support electric vehicles.

The development site, which also includes 130 Parliament Street and 529 Richmond Street East, is currently home to a car service company, a low-rise commercial building, and a row house dwelling containing one residential unit, according to the plans. They would all need to be demolished to make way for the new development.

The St. Lawrence tower is currently being reviewed by the City and will require approval before construction can move forward.