4 places across Toronto to get Diwali treats this year
Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is on Thursday, and there are a few shops across Toronto offering the sweetest treats to celebrate the occasion.
For those who may not know what the festival entails, it is a time where families unite to pray and be thankful. The festival itself signifies peace and joy and the strength of good over evil.
It is celebrated over five days, where people clean their homes and decorate their space with rangoli, candles and eat traditional meals.
And to end off a wholesome meal, there must be sweets. Thankfully, Toronto has a few sweet shops offering Indian treats to celebrate the Festival of Light in the best way possible.
Here are four shops to get Diwali treats this year:
Rajdhani Sweets
Rajdhani Sweets is celebrating the festival of lights with all the traditional sweets. You can order them online or head into one of their many stores scattered across the region.
Address: 2260 Bovaird Drive East, 811 Bovaird Drive West, 60 Biscayne Crescent, 2658 Islington Avenue, 6975 Meadowvale Town Centre Circle, and 160 New Delhi Drive.
Al-Karam Sweets
This spot has beautifully curated gift boxes filled with delicious sweets like Amrati, Besan Burfi, Jalebi, Ladoo, and more.
Address: 3001 Markham Road
Prem Sweets
Prem Sweets offers a ton of Indian delights all year, and for Diwali, they have a few treats up their sleeves.
Address: 4550 Ebenezer Road, Unit 1, Brampton and 20 Gillingham Drive, Unit 607, Brampton
Little Sister Baking
Get all the puffs, cakes, samosas, chai, Haldi Doodh, and more at Little Sister Baking. They’re stocked up and ready to celebrate the beautiful occasion.
Address: 707 Dundas Street West