If you’ve ever dreamt of living in a house that’s a perfect blend of elegance and coziness with that groovy mid-century modern flair, then look no further.

Nestled on one of the most beautiful lots in Markham, 27 Elm Ridge Acres Road is a rare find.

This stunning five-bedroom, five-bathroom suburban home backs onto a ravine and was also apparently inspired by the works of legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

As you step into this architectural masterpiece, you’ll notice the big nod to Lloyd Wright’s style with the seamless integration with nature.

The floor-to-ceiling glass windows provide breathtaking views of the property and really bring the outside in, creating a harmonious blend of indoor and outdoor living spaces.

The main floor of the house is open concept, with each space flowing into the next.

The spaces are bright and airy and feature lots of natural materials.

From the flagstone floors to the abundance of natural wood featured everywhere, from the cabinets to the trim, there’s tons of texture and warmth.

Not to mention, the slanted ceilings add some architectural interest.

The house is almost a bungalow, but backs onto a ravine, providing space for an additional storey not visible from the front.

The primary bedroom is upstairs on its own level, offering some extra privacy.

In the basement, you have an extra bedroom, a recreation room with a cozy fireplace and a gym.

But the big draw of the house is the exterior.

If you ever wanted a home that’s perfect for summer living (at least when it’s not raining), 27 Elm Ridge Acres Road has it all.

The home sits on a massive three-acre lot and features a pool, a tennis court, and a fire pit, and if you walk to the edge of the property, you’ll find the Don River that literally flows through your backyard.

27 Elm Ridge Acres Road in Markham is listed for $8,998,000.