This $9 million Markham home has an actual river flowing through its yard

Jul 17 2024, 3:31 pm
VirtualMax

If you’ve ever dreamt of living in a house that’s a perfect blend of elegance and coziness with that groovy mid-century modern flair, then look no further.

Nestled on one of the most beautiful lots in Markham, 27 Elm Ridge Acres Road is a rare find.

This stunning five-bedroom, five-bathroom suburban home backs onto a ravine and was also apparently inspired by the works of legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

27 Elm Ridge Acres Rd. Toronto

A sitting area with a cool architectural window overhang.

As you step into this architectural masterpiece, you’ll notice the big nod to Lloyd Wright’s style with the seamless integration with nature.

27 Elm Ridge Acres Rd. Toronto

The living room with a fireplace.

The floor-to-ceiling glass windows provide breathtaking views of the property and really bring the outside in, creating a harmonious blend of indoor and outdoor living spaces.

27 Elm Ridge Acres Rd. Toronto

A breakfast nook that looks into the family room.

The main floor of the house is open concept, with each space flowing into the next.

27 Elm Ridge Acres Rd. Toronto

The kitchen and dining room.

The spaces are bright and airy and feature lots of natural materials.

27 Elm Ridge Acres Rd. Toronto

The family room with views of the trees and built-in bookcases.

From the flagstone floors to the abundance of natural wood featured everywhere, from the cabinets to the trim, there’s tons of texture and warmth.

27 Elm Ridge Acres Rd. Toronto

A view of the main floor.

Not to mention, the slanted ceilings add some architectural interest.

27 Elm Ridge Acres Rd. Toronto

A bedroom.

The house is almost a bungalow, but backs onto a ravine, providing space for an additional storey not visible from the front.

The primary bedroom with built-in bookcases on either side of the bed.

The primary bedroom is upstairs on its own level, offering some extra privacy.

The gym.

In the basement, you have an extra bedroom, a recreation room with a cozy fireplace and a gym.

27 Elm Ridge Acres Rd. Toronto

The backyard.

But the big draw of the house is the exterior.

27 Elm Ridge Acres Rd. Toronto

The tennis court.

If you ever wanted a home that’s perfect for summer living (at least when it’s not raining), 27 Elm Ridge Acres Road has it all.

27 Elm Ridge Acres Rd. Toronto

A sitting area overlooking the river.

The home sits on a massive three-acre lot and features a pool, a tennis court, and a fire pit, and if you walk to the edge of the property, you’ll find the Don River that literally flows through your backyard.

27 Elm Ridge Acres Rd. Toronto

The back of the house at dusk.

27 Elm Ridge Acres Road in Markham is listed for $8,998,000.

