Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

This Toronto home sold for almost $500K over asking (PHOTOS)

blogTO Editors
blogTO Editors
|
Jun 19 2023, 4:15 pm
This Toronto home sold for almost $500K over asking (PHOTOS)
Soare Productions

After only 48 hours on the market, this beautiful brick Victorian townhouse in Cabbagetown was snapped up for $410,100 over asking.

But before 220 Ontario Street sold for an impressive $1,410,000, it actually sat on the market for months (133 days, to be precise).

220 Ontario St. Toronto

The dining room.

“It wasn’t staged or anything,” realtor Bram Goldman told blogTO, adding that the house was listed twice before he and his partner, Adrienne Scott, got to it.

“So we came in and did a full market analysis and looked at what buyers were looking for in the area and created an action plan to appeal to the market.”

220 Ontario St. Toronto

The front entrance.

And boy, did they nail it!

220 Ontario St. Toronto

The kitchen, complete with a fireplace.

Goldman and Scott, with the help of Kate Dougal from Toronto Home Staging, managed to really highlight the classic architectural details.

220 Ontario St. Toronto

A bedroom.

Goldman and Scott told blogTO that they changed the light fixtures, painted, and swapped out all the seller’s furniture.

The second-floor landing. Note the crown moulding in the doorway.

All the details of a beautiful home were definitely there.

The living room.

From the original pine wood floors to the beautiful crown moulding and fireplaces, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house was really a diamond in the rough.

A bedroom with a walk-out deck.

The fresh paint, modern furniture, and new light fixtures really made the home feel bright, airy, and cozy (not to mention full of charm and character).

The renovated bathroom with Bianco Carrara tiles and a Nero Marquina basketweave floor.

“Ah, the power of staging,” said Goldman.

The second-floor deck.

The home also has a recently-renovated bathroom, a mudroom off the back of the house, along with a second-floor deck overlooking the cute little backyard.

The sunny backyard.

Location-wise, the townhouse is super close to downtown Toronto and has plenty of restaurants, shopping, and playgrounds nearby.

220 Ontario St. Toronto

The back of the house.

So if anyone else out there is struggling to get buyers to their house, it just goes to show that a cute outfit and a little makeup – metaphorically speaking, of course – go a long way.

blogTO EditorsblogTO Editors
+ Real Estate
+ Toronto Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.