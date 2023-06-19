Shirtless Gong memes might be the weirdest part of Toronto mayoral election

Gong Xiao Hua is becoming the most recognizable name in Toronto as the mayoral hopeful plasters every square inch of space in the city with his now-ubiquitous election signs.

Unsurprisingly based on the sheer level of exposure, people are taking notice of this longshot candidate, even high-school-aged youth who have turned the inescapable image of Gong’s visage around Toronto into multiple meme-ified campaign posters.

The longshot candidate — best known for his copious quantities of lawn signs — shared photos of memes created by a pair of students Gong described as “two of my most enthusiastic supporters, @w.tavares0 and @riza.khote on Instagram!”

“These incredible students have shown immense support for my campaign and used their creativity to show it in a fun and engaging way,” Gong said in an Instagram post that includes puzzling images of the candidate’s face crudely fixed to a much-more-muscular body.

Gong continues, “The first picture is a clever and humorous piece that places my face on the body of a muscular strong man, with the caption ‘It’s time for the Gong Show.’ This playful image not only brings a smile to your face, but it also drives home the message – it truly is time for the Gong Show in Toronto!”

The candidate boasts of how the students “have proudly displayed shirtless” Gong image, along with another framing the candidate as a Marvel superhero, in their school locker rooms, adding “the thought and effort put into these pieces is genuinely heartwarming.”

Gong might be mistaking jest for genuine support, saying that he is incredibly proud and touched by the students’ work.

Meanwhile, comments on the post paint a slightly different picture of mock support.

Gong’s apparent support among the younger (and pre-voting age) demographic can be best summed up through comments like “SMOKE BONG VOTE GONG 🍃🍃🍃🍃🔥🔥🔥🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️,” and “Mr.Gong for the yutes‼️”

Knowing Gong’s affinity for election signs, it may only be a matter of days before images of the candidate both shirtless and donning superhero attire may appear in great numbers on your street.