A $21 million home has hit the Toronto market and it is absolutely stunning.

The Bridal Path home is a new construction, completed just last year, and it is completely move-in ready for the lucky homebuyers who have their eyes on this place.

The five-bedroom, 10-bathroom house is located at 25 Country Lane. It features a walk-out basement, an in-ground pool, and a total of 20 parking spaces. Which is ideal, because anyone who buys this home is going to want to show it off.

The property, which has been described as a “World-Class Trophy Home,” is represented by Jane Zhang at Sotheby’s International Realty. You can find the listing here.

What will the buyer get for $21 million? Let’s take a look.

The kitchen features brand new, state-of-the-art appliances, tons of cupboard space, and plenty of room for a family-sized kitchen table. There’s an island for additional seating or for those casual grab-and-go style meals.

Built-in shelves bring the sitting room together, with tons of natural light coming through the massive windows that line the house.

Picture yourself grilling up your favourite summer meals in the second kitchen. The pool is just outside the windows. The future owner of this home had better be ready for summer-long pool parties.

And the details! The staircases add a nice touch to the home as they wind up and down, but they don’t draw attention away from the design. A massive skylight really lets the sun shine on these added details.

If that’s not enough, gold accents have been added throughout the house. The gold sinks and faucets in the bathrooms bring a gorgeous pop of colour to the interior.

There are gold accents in the kitchen, too! Look at that shimmer and shine as the sun hits.

Let’s talk about the exterior. There’s a stunning pool that’s just asking for a party to be thrown in its name.

Not to mention the patio that will surely be crowded with the best-dressed pool-party goers in the summer.

If pools and outdoor seating aren’t at the top of your list of dream home must-haves, how about a tennis court? Seriously, this house has it all.

The whole package comes together as a beautiful modern mansion, tucked away on a cul-de-sac with plenty of greenery and park space nearby.