This $15 million Mississauga home looks like an all-inclusive resort

blogTO Editors
Jun 10 2024, 4:49 pm
This $15 million Mississauga home looks like an all-inclusive resort
Ever dreamt of living in a place where every day feels like you’re at an all-inclusive resort?

Well, 1540 Watersedge Road might just be the answer to your dreams.

This four-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 7,600-square-foot mansion in Mississauga with resort-like vibes is on the market for the first time.

The foyer.

As you enter the house, you’re greeted by a massive foyer with soaring ceilings and a staircase that could easily double as a sculptural art installation.

View through the house.

The interior is quite masterful, as you can see right through the whole house’s sculptural interiors to the lake from the front door.

The bar in the front entrance.

As you walk through the foyer, you pass a wet bar and enter into the main living space.

The living room.

With double-height ceilings, a very cool floating fireplace and floor-to-ceiling views of the backyard, it very much feels like an expensive hotel lobby.

The view down to the living room.

But unlike a hotel lobby, there aren’t people dragging suitcases across the floor, complaining about the view in their room or children playing tag around your legs.

The open concept main floor.

The living room, dining room and kitchen are all open-concept.

The kitchen with granite counters.

The kitchen is unique in that it features curved aubergine cabinets, and comes stocked with top-of-the-line appliances.

A bedroom.

The upper level of the house has all the bedrooms.

The primary bedroom.

Each room boasts its own distinctive charm, but the primary bedroom “emerges as a true sanctuary of indulgence,” write listing agents Peter and Paige Torkan.

The primary ensuite bathroom.

The primary bedroom features a bathroom that’s bigger than most apartments with a jacuzzi-like bathtub, just to keep with that resort-like feel.

The basement wet bar, lounge and golf simulator.

The basement of this home has everything you could dream of, including a wet bar, a golf simulation room, a gym, and a four-person sauna.

The dining area.

But the backyard is really where this house feels like a vacation.

The backyard.

There’s a gorgeous patio, an astroturf putting green, a pool with a bridge over it, a lazy river, and a hot tub beckoning you to unwind and rejuvenate.

The putting green with a sand trap.

All of this overlooks Lake Ontario, so you can just imagine how stunning it is in the summer.

The family room.

Which begs the question who needs an all-inclusive resort when your home feels like one?

The front of the house.

1540 Watersedge Road is listed for $14,980,000, which means we will be at the swim-up bar at the cheapest Iberostar hotel.

