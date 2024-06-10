You can buy a home in Italy for less than $5

A rural town in southern Italy is hoping some cheap real estate will entice a few summer tourists to cancel their return flights.

Driving the news: The village of Sambuca di Sicilia is auctioning off 12 houses with prices starting at just €3. It’s the third time the village has put homes on the market for unbelievably low prices in an effort to convince more people to live in the remote area.

In what would make a great premise for an HGTV show, buyers are also required to renovate the homes within three years, costing anywhere from €30,000 to €200,000.

Catch-up: Sambuca first listed homes for sale for €1 in 2019 and then again for €2 in 2021 in an effort to replace some of the residents who had left for bigger cities. The fire sales were a hit with foreign buyers, with most of the 250 homes sold between €5,000 and €10,000.

The two previous sales gave the local economy a €20 million boost, resurrecting the real estate sector and attracting new businesses to the once-empty village.

Why it matters: It’s not just Sicilian villas being listed for the price of a gelato. Rural areas in Japan, the US city of Baltimore, and even the town of Cochrane, Ontario, have all made properties available for dirt-cheap or given them away to attract newcomers.

