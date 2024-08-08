Commuters living just outside of Toronto will soon have a new transit terminal from which to access the downtown core.

Officials revealed on Wednesday that Metrolinx’s Lakeshore West GO expansion project will bring a brand-new station to the rail line that will cater to the forthcoming Lakeview Village residential development in Mississauga.

The 177-acre waterfront community is set to bring 16,000 homes to the area, with its own dedicated hub to “offer more transit options to get more cars off the road and more people out of gridlock.”

A new GO Transit station to serve 40,000 new residents on Mississauga's waterfront is both logical and great transit planning. Happy to see Lakeview GO being cofirmed today!

Located between Port Credit and Long Branch stations along the Toronto-Niagara route, Lakeview GO will likely offer connections to other local transit as well, though few details have been released so far.

The news was mentioned only briefly during a broader press conference about the tens of thousands of new homes coming to the Ontario city through Lakeview and other developments.

While the emerging precinct is new, the idea for a Lakeview GO stop actually isn’t; it was one of a handful of additional stations originally proposed years ago in GO’s early days, along with hubs at Dixie Road and Don Valley.

The Lakeview Village plan, which will include a pier, parks, community spaces and more, has controversially doubled in density since first proposed thanks to a spring 2023 Minister’s Zoning Order intended to help get more homes built faster.

Petitions popped up as a result, one of them stating that the order “does not reflect the care and attention to detail considered as part of a vibrant and complete community, and does not consider the infrastructure needs of an additional 40,000 people in just one development along our Lakeshore Corridor.”