150 unmasked people caught partying in downtown Toronto commercial building

The Toronto Police Service has launched an investigation after breaking up a 150-person party in a commercial building on Saturday night.

According to police, initially, officers were called to Huron Street and Dundas Street West around 1:30 am on May 9 for reports of a dispute in a laneway.

However, upon arrival, officers could hear loud music and saw people coming from a nearby property. One of TPS’s dedicated COVID-19 enforcement teams was called in to assist.

Police discovered 150 people, none of whom were wearing masks, partying inside a commercial building.

Officers “had to take into account their safety,” but subsequently charged 24 people under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA).

Police also seized $13,000 worth of alcohol from the building. The service’s Major Crime Unit also launched an investigation and is working to identify those in attendance.

Under Ontario’s Stay-at-Home order, indoor and outdoor gatherings can only be held with members of the same household.

Individuals charged with breaking the EMCPA can face a fine of $750. Police note that charges can also be laid at a later date.

Between April 30 and May 6, TPS’s dedicated COVID-19 enforcement teams responded to nearly 300 calls regarding people breaking the Stay-at-Home order.

“The number of gatherings, parties, and events being held across Toronto remains concerningly high,” Staff Superintendent Randy Carter said on May 7.