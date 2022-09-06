$1.95M Toronto house with a toilet in the bedroom dragged on Twitter (VIDEO)

Described as a “finished fire escape” and a “fancy prison,” a tiny Toronto house is drawing ire on social media for its questionable design and lack of square footage.

Located at 138 St. Clarens Avenue, the Brockton Village home is fashioned out of three converted shipping containers. It’s just eight feet wide and is listed at $1,950,000.

When a walk-through of the property was shared on TikTok, and subsequently made its way to Twitter, users across platforms and countries collectively lost their minds.

paid $2 million and your house looks worse than a Norwegian prison cell pic.twitter.com/mAUtgAPlsO — Patrick 🇷🇼🇨🇦🏴‍☠️ (@Patiricye) September 6, 2022

Please tell me this is satire — Miles 🇸🇦 (@JohalMiles) September 6, 2022

You gotta “excuse me, pardon me” through the whole damn house — Slicc 🎨 (@sliccwata) September 6, 2022

Half this apartment is just stairs. — Ricky Cinema-Bae 🎥 🍿 (@rickypramos) September 6, 2022

What is this slice of house? — ADAEZE❤🦅 (@SandraAdaeze4) September 6, 2022

“This house makes no sense,” one Twitter user said, while another mused that it was “a bit cramped.”

The property is currently divided into three separate units, but the listing notes it could easily be converted into a single-family home.

It features two-plus-one bedrooms and four bathrooms, although the video shows that at least one is in an unusual location.

i’m not living in a million dollar shoebox just to pee next to my bed — slut next door (@elleayevibe) September 6, 2022

Why is there a bed in the top floor bathroom — Lyd 😈 (@dylpickle______) September 6, 2022

I like how they took a feature of motel rooms, where there’s no stove to cook, and combined that with jail, where your bed is next to a toilet — hoisin idea 🇵🇸 (@23cmnails) September 6, 2022

the location of the toilet was a convenient distraction from this pic.twitter.com/Ba9OIxrFKA — Melissa Ring (@MelissaMRing) September 6, 2022

Although it’s not evident in the video, photos of the property show there’s a shower in the bedroom, too.

One observant Twitter user pointed out the apparent lack of an actual stove. Per the listing, the property comes with three electric radiant cooktops and three microwaves.

Other users focused instead on the absurd state of the Toronto real estate market.

I could live in a cramped hallway and sleep in a bathroom too for way cheaper than that. — Xavier Mendoza (@GodzillaMendoza) September 6, 2022

canadians paying 2 mil to stub their toes 12 times on the way to their bedrooms. — Rileyman360 (@rileyman1080) September 6, 2022

I thought the point of container homes was to be cheap…and I gotta use the bathroom in my closet of a bedroom? For a million dollars??? — Hey. It’s Drake from rap (@tiffrita) September 6, 2022

You pay 1.95 for that, I have ocean front property in Iowa you need to look at! — Beardown62 (@GStooly) September 6, 2022

That’s nearly 2 million? Meanwhile in ATL for 500,000 you can get 5 br, 5 bath with 3000sq feet.. pic.twitter.com/yYhIvNwMrZ — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) September 6, 2022

To sum up: