Sep 6 2022, 7:57 pm
$1.95M Toronto house with a toilet in the bedroom dragged on Twitter (VIDEO)
138 St Clarens Avenue/Real Estate Bay Realty

Described as a “finished fire escape” and a “fancy prison,” a tiny Toronto house is drawing ire on social media for its questionable design and lack of square footage.

Located at 138 St. Clarens Avenue, the Brockton Village home is fashioned out of three converted shipping containers. It’s just eight feet wide and is listed at $1,950,000.

When a walk-through of the property was shared on TikTok, and subsequently made its way to Twitter, users across platforms and countries collectively lost their minds.

“This house makes no sense,” one Twitter user said, while another mused that it was “a bit cramped.”

The property is currently divided into three separate units, but the listing notes it could easily be converted into a single-family home.

It features two-plus-one bedrooms and four bathrooms, although the video shows that at least one is in an unusual location.

Although it’s not evident in the video, photos of the property show there’s a shower in the bedroom, too.

One observant Twitter user pointed out the apparent lack of an actual stove. Per the listing, the property comes with three electric radiant cooktops and three microwaves.

Other users focused instead on the absurd state of the Toronto real estate market.

 

To sum up:

 

