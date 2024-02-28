One of the world’s best speakeasies and bars is coming to Toronto for a two-night engagement at one of the city’s best hotels.

Ranked the best bar in mainland China, Hope and Sesame has been pioneering inventive cocktails since 2016 from its intimate location in Guangzhou, and now it’s taking a trip west to serve its legendary drinks at 1 Hotel‘s Flora Lounge.

During its eight-year lifespan, the bar has managed to become renowned as one of the top 50 bars in Asia (#39), also being ranked within the top 100 in the world (#74).

The bar, which describes itself as a “unique testing ground for cocktail and innovation,” will be taking over Flora Lounge from 7 to 10 pm on March 7 and 8 as co-founders Andrew Ho and Bastien Ciocca give Toronto residents the chance to try their world-famous cocktails.

There will be six signature cocktails, mixed and created by Andrew and Bastien, on the menu that highlight Hope and Sesame’s experimental approach to mixology, featuring seasonal indigenous ingredients, infusions and distillation techniques.

Both evenings will be walk-in only, so reservations aren’t available, but this one is certainly worth the gamble.