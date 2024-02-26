Leap years are all about good luck and fortune, and now for us lucky people here in Toronto, DoorDash is making this month a touch more fortuitous with some of the city’s most delicious dishes.

Introducing DoorDash’s Crave & Save limited promotion, running from February 27 until February 29, where Toronto residents can enjoy an incredible 80% off* their favourite bites in celebration of the 2024 leap year.

Whether you’re craving a bowl of hot steamy ramen or a plate of saucy spaghetti, DoorDash brings your favourite foods right to your doorstep with a touch of a button.

Neighbourhood joints like the beloved Naan Kabob that serves up delectable Afghan and Middle Eastern dishes or national chains like WingStop are just some of the many tasty restaurants you can find on DoorDash.

Don’t forget Tut’s Egyptian Street Food for yummy sandwiches and bowls, Bake Code for modern Euro-Asian patisserie, and Salad King for mouth-watering Thai noodles, curries, and salads.

Getting your delicious breakfast, lunch, or dinner couldn’t be easier with DoorDash, just browse the many eateries available on the app, pick your craving of the day, and in no time you’ll be treating your tastebuds.

And now thanks to DoorDash’s special Crave & Save discount for leap day 2024, there’s a dish for everyone to enjoy at a price that’s just as rare.

So get ready to eat well this leap year and enjoy the DoorDash Crave and Save limited-time only exclusive offer, running from February 27 until February 29 in Toronto.

Visit the DoorDash website or download the app to learn more and get snacking.