Schools across Washington State will start providing menstrual products to students by 2022.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed ESHB 1273 this week, requiring that schools in the state provide menstrual products to students at no cost.

Sanitary napkins, tampons, or similar items will be made available in both female and gender-neutral bathrooms for “grades six through twelve.”

If a school building does not have a gender-neutral bathroom, the products must also be available in at least one bathroom designated for men and boys, or in a school health room.

Schools with grades three through five also must also have the products available, but do not have to be located in restrooms.

College and universities must bear the cost of supplying the products but may seek grants or partner with nonprofit or community-based organizations to help with the costs.