Whether you’d like to take a virtual citizenship class or obtain your virtual certification for Adobe, Microsoft, and QuickBooks, the Seattle Public Library has the class for you.

Choose from dozens of free classes, events, and activities each week as well as author events, classes, storytimes, and book groups.

Each course and activity is available in multiple languages and can mostly be attended from the comfort of your own home, virtually.

Those interested in checking out all that the Seattle Public Library has to offer can do so on the spl.org event calendar.

Here are a few of our favorite upcoming courses and discussions:

Learn basic watercolor techniques by exploring color and color mixing. Supplies needed: watercolors, brush, a cup of water, pencil, thick marker or Sharpie, and watercolor paper if available.

When: Friday, May 7

Time: 10:30 to 11:30 am

Location: Online

Whether you are starting or expanding your food business, the City of Seattle’s Office of Economic Development (OED) offers resources that will help you succeed. Bring your questions to this orientation and meet the City of Seattle’s OED, who can help guide you through the resources that will help you get started and grow.

When: Tuesday, May 11

Time: 11 am to 12:30 pm

Location: Online

It is storytime! Gather your preschoolers and toddlers to enjoy stories, rhymes, songs, and fun with one of our children’s librarians.

When: Wednesday, May 12

Time: 10 to 10:20 am

Location: Online

Librarians at the Central Library will give a brief overview of the collection’s history and show highlights from the collection, with a focus on zines created in the Seattle area that use unusual printing and binding techniques. The presentation will be followed by a short Q&A session.

When: Saturday, May 15

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Location: Online