7 places to play volleyball in and around Seattle

Looking to play volleyball in Seattle? You’re not alone.

We’ve gathered a list of places to get your game on, including leagues, casual drop-ins, and spots to bring your squad.

Here are seven places to play volleyball in and around Seattle:

Get yourself in the sand with beach volleyball leagues, beach volleyball drop-ins, and beach volleyball training. You can even drop by after hours to play on the courts with your friends.

Located in Ballard on Puget Sound, Golden Gardens Park offers some of the best park views in the city. Play volleyball with a backdrop of the Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains. Players must reserve a court online. The per court fee is $8 an hour, per court. Players must bring their own nets and ball.

Located in Tacoma, Steel Lake Park has two sand volleyball courts to use. In addition, there are five picnic areas, public bathrooms, horseshoe pits, and a skatepark across the street.

Underdog Volleyball offers 21+ Co-ed Volleyball Leagues throughout the greater Seattle area. They have two divisions: softcore, which is a recreational league meant for those who may not be able to complete all plays using proper volleyball technique, and mid-core, which is a competitive league for those who can make plays using proper Volleyball skills.

Lake Sammamish State Park has numerous sandy volleyball courts. Once you’re tired of volleyball, enjoy 1.5 miles of biking trails and 1.5 miles of hiking trails.

Green Lake Park typically hosts daily play all summer. Usually, the northeastern side by Evans Pool serves the beginner and intermediate play, while the southeastern side of the park hosts the advanced courts.

Juanita Beach Park in Kirkland has some awesome sand volleyball courts. During the summer months, the park is also the location of the Juanita Friday Market, a weekly farmers market.