US to admit fully vaccinated air travelers starting this fall

The US is tweaking its COVID-19 travel rules to allow fully vaccinated international air passengers to enter the country from anywhere in the world.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the changes during her news briefing Monday, saying adult foreign nationals traveling to the US will need to prove they’re fully vaccinated starting in November.

“The older rules were not equitable and were a bit confusing,” she said. “We want the most equitable and clear policies moving forward.”

Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz tweeted about the changes Monday morning, but details such as which vaccines are acceptable have not yet been posted online. Daily Hive has reached out to the White House and the CDC for more information.

Today, @POTUS has announced that beginning in early November, the US will require adult foreign nationals traveling to US to be fully vaccinated. This is a strict measure aimed to stop the spread of COVID-19. https://t.co/3Uddes2rmR — Kevin Munoz (@KMunoz46) September 20, 2021

Right now, people hoping to travel to the US must obtain a negative COVID-19 test within three days of departure or prove they’ve recently recovered from the virus.

The US also does not permit non-citizens to enter if they’ve been in certain countries within 14 days of arrival. Restrictions currently apply to 34 countries, including the United Kingdom, China, India, and several European nations.

A blanket requirement for vaccination would enable residents of these countries to visit the US more smoothly.