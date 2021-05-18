UPS is hiring over 250 employees in the Seattle metropolitan area

UPS will be hiring over 250 permanent, part-time package handling positions in the Seattle metropolitan area.

According to the company, the position can blossom into a career as over 56 percent of UPS’s current drivers and management staff were originally hired for part-time package handler jobs.

Each job comes with competitive pay and benefits, healthcare, retirement contributions, tuition assistance and a discounted stock purchase program. Starting pay can go up to $19, depending on location, shift, and position.

Those in college or wanting to put themselves through school can apply for the company’s Earn and Learn program, which allows eligible employees who are students to earn up to $25,000 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay.

Applications are currently being accepted online for positions in Tacoma, Seattle, and Redmond.