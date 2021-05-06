Krispy Kreme is offering graduates a dozen doughnuts for FREE

The only thing sweeter than graduating is a glazed doughnut from Krispy Kreme.

To congratulate the graduating class of 2021, the sweet treat chain is offering all high school and college graduates a free graduation dozen on May 13.

“It’s been a tough year for this year’s graduates, marked by virtual learning, cancelled sports, limited school activities, altered or eliminated proms and non-traditional graduation ceremonies. But the class of 2021 persevered through it all,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.

“We admire them, we’re proud of them, and we want to celebrate all of them by giving them a special Graduate Dozen completely free at their local Krispy Kreme.”

The special graduation doughnuts consist of a chocolate iced Kreme-filled doughnut, cake batter-filled doughnut, strawberry iced filled doughnut, chocolate iced doughnuts, strawberry iced doughnuts, and original glazed doughnuts. They are available for purchase between May 10 to 16, 2021.

Those looking to pick up their free dozen can do so by wearing any Class of 2021 graduation swag and presenting a school ID at the point of purchase.