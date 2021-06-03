This travel-themed beer club delivers new beers to your doorstep monthly

Take a trip around the USA with Brewvana’s new Brews Less Traveled Beer Club.

The subscription service allows Americans to test out new beers from all of the best beer cities each month.

In addition to a tasty six-pack, the boxes come paired with a livestream, which takes place every Wednesday at 8:30 pm.

The stream features experts and special guests who’ll lead a discussion about the featured beers in your box. If you can’t attend live, the recordings are available via podcast.

Each box of six beers starts at $69 per month and can be purchased online.