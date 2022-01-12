Get 50% off museum passes during Seattle Museum Month
Need a vacation? Why not plan a staycation? Bring your family out to a hotel in downtown Seattle next month and get half-priced entry into select museums during Seattle Museum Month.
Start planning for your staycation by picking from one of over 50 participating hotels. Once you’ve selected your hotel, simply claim your discount in February.
When checking in, be sure to ask the hotel staff for a Seattle Museum Month packet. The packet will contain a map of the participating museums and a guest pass valid for four guests from February 1 to 28, 2022.
Each museum during February will feature its events and special displays.
Participating museums include the following:
- Bainbridge Island Museum of Art*
- Bellevue Arts Museum
- Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture
- Center for Wooden Boats*
- Chihuly Garden and Glass
- Fort Nisqually Living History Museum
- Frye Art Museum*
- Henry Art Gallery
- Kids Discovery Museum (KIDIMU)
- Kitsap County Historical Society & Museum*
- Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park*
- LeMay – America’s Car Museum
- The Museum of Flight
- Museum of Glass
- Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI)
- Museum of Pop Culture
- National Nordic Museum
- Northwest Railway Museum*
- Olympic Sculpture Park*
- Pacific Bonsai Museum*
- Pacific Science Center Puget Sound Navy Museum*
- Seattle Aquarium
- Seattle Art Museum
- Seattle Asian Art Museum
- Seattle Pinball Museum
- Shoreline Historical Museum*
- Suquamish Museum
- US Naval Undersea Museum*
- USS Turner Joy
- Wing Luke Museum
- Woodland Park Zoo
Several museums are taking it one step further and offering free admission. We’ve noted them with an * above.
Those looking to book a room can do so through the Seattle Museum Month website or participating hotels.
Seattle Museum Month
Where: Seattle Museums
When: February 1 to 28
Admission: Half-price admission with a stay at a participating downtown Seattle hotel
