Need a vacation? Why not plan a staycation? Bring your family out to a hotel in downtown Seattle next month and get half-priced entry into select museums during Seattle Museum Month.

Start planning for your staycation by picking from one of over 50 participating hotels. Once you’ve selected your hotel, simply claim your discount in February.

When checking in, be sure to ask the hotel staff for a Seattle Museum Month packet. The packet will contain a map of the participating museums and a guest pass valid for four guests from February 1 to 28, 2022.

Each museum during February will feature its events and special displays.

Participating museums include the following:

Bainbridge Island Museum of Art*

Bellevue Arts Museum

Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture

Center for Wooden Boats*

Chihuly Garden and Glass

Fort Nisqually Living History Museum

Frye Art Museum*

Henry Art Gallery

Kids Discovery Museum (KIDIMU)

Kitsap County Historical Society & Museum*

Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park*

LeMay – America’s Car Museum

The Museum of Flight

Museum of Glass

Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI)

Museum of Pop Culture

National Nordic Museum

Northwest Railway Museum*

Olympic Sculpture Park*

Pacific Bonsai Museum*

Pacific Science Center Puget Sound Navy Museum*

Seattle Aquarium

Seattle Art Museum

Seattle Asian Art Museum

Seattle Pinball Museum

Shoreline Historical Museum*

Suquamish Museum

US Naval Undersea Museum*

USS Turner Joy

Wing Luke Museum

Woodland Park Zoo

Several museums are taking it one step further and offering free admission. We’ve noted them with an * above.

Those looking to book a room can do so through the Seattle Museum Month website or participating hotels.

Where: Seattle Museums

When: February 1 to 28

Admission: Half-price admission with a stay at a participating downtown Seattle hotel

