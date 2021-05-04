7 places to get Cinco de Mayo food and drinks in Seattle

Cinco de Mayo is about way more than margaritas and tacos.

The date is celebrated to commemorate the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862, under the leadership of General Ignacio Zaragoza.

If you are wanting to dine in a Mexican restaurant, however, here are some around Seattle where you can celebrate Cinco de Mayo:

Tacos Chukis was born when one recent UW grad didn’t know what to do with his life. After riding a bicycle 1,700 miles to his hometown of Tijuana, he was greeted by his family and one dish: tacos. It was then and there that he’d decided to bring a taqueria to Seattle. Since then, the spot has grown into four locations, each with the perfect tacos.

Location: 2203 E Union Street, Seattle

Location: 1608 S Roberto Maestas Festival Street, Seattle

Location: 832 Dexter Avenue N, Seattle

Location: 219 Broadway E, Seattle

La Carta de Oaxaca serves up delicious Oaxacan food including ceviche, quesadillas, tacos and more. We love this spot for its tasty margaritas, too.

Location: 5431 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle

Phone: 206-782-8722

Of course, Rancho Bravo Tacos serves up tacos. While the $3 tacos are delicious, don’t skip out on the wet and cheesy burrito, bravo burrito, or rancho burrito, which are all stuffed to the max.

Location: 1001 East Pine Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-322-9399

Location: 211 NE 45th Street, Seattle

Formerly Señor Moose Cafe, we can assure you that El Moose’s dishes are some of the best. Our favorite time of day to stop by would have to be for lunch and brunch, from 11:30 to 3 pm.