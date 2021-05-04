7 places to get Cinco de Mayo food and drinks in Seattle
Cinco de Mayo is about way more than margaritas and tacos.
The date is celebrated to commemorate the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862, under the leadership of General Ignacio Zaragoza.
If you are wanting to dine in a Mexican restaurant, however, here are some around Seattle where you can celebrate Cinco de Mayo:
Tacos Chukis
Tacos Chukis was born when one recent UW grad didn’t know what to do with his life. After riding a bicycle 1,700 miles to his hometown of Tijuana, he was greeted by his family and one dish: tacos. It was then and there that he’d decided to bring a taqueria to Seattle. Since then, the spot has grown into four locations, each with the perfect tacos.
Location: 2203 E Union Street, Seattle
Location: 1608 S Roberto Maestas Festival Street, Seattle
Location: 832 Dexter Avenue N, Seattle
Location: 219 Broadway E, Seattle
La Carta de Oaxaca
La Carta de Oaxaca serves up delicious Oaxacan food including ceviche, quesadillas, tacos and more. We love this spot for its tasty margaritas, too.
Location: 5431 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle
Phone: 206-782-8722
Rancho Bravo Tacos
Of course, Rancho Bravo Tacos serves up tacos. While the $3 tacos are delicious, don’t skip out on the wet and cheesy burrito, bravo burrito, or rancho burrito, which are all stuffed to the max.
Location: 1001 East Pine Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-322-9399
Location: 211 NE 45th Street, Seattle
El Moose
Formerly Señor Moose Cafe, we can assure you that El Moose’s dishes are some of the best. Our favorite time of day to stop by would have to be for lunch and brunch, from 11:30 to 3 pm.
Barrio
Barrio serves modern Mexican food influenced by the northwest. We especially love their margaritas and have a hard time picking between the house margarita, blood orange margarita, and spicy margarita infused with ghost chilies.
Location: 1420 12th Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-588-8105
Fogón Cocina Mexicana
Fogon is so delicious, and what we believe to be incredibly authentic. We love their shrimp in spicy tomato broth (cocktel de camarones), sopitos, and tortas made with lightly buttered and toasted local bread.
Location: 600 E Pine Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-320-7777
Carnitas Michoacan
While we admit their website isn’t the most developed, we can assure you that their flavors certainly are. Enjoy over 20 kinds of tacos at this homegrown restaurant.
Location: 2503 Beacon Avenue South, Seattle
Phone: 206-323-3688